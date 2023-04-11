Dino-Floors promises roar-some fun for adults and children alike, as they walk among the creatures who last stalked the earth more than 60 million years ago.

Discover all the amazing dinosaurs, from towering Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Megalosaurus and Stegosaurus to some adorable dino babies, during an immersive experience this summer. Borders stately home Floors Castle has announced its grounds will be transformed into this thrilling pre-historic world of interactive fun for all the family on June 3.

The event includes interactive, educational and musical entertainment shows, selfie photo-opportunities with the dinosaurs and meet and greet walkabouts offering the chance to get up close and personal with the Jurassic giants. There will be three Dino Shows, including How To Train Your Dinosaur and The Fabulous Dr Fossil Show, plus a Jurassic playground, winged Pterosaur, dressing up opportunity, sit-on statues, hatching eggs and more.

Dino-Floors takes place in the walled garden at Floors Castle, Roxburghe Estates, Kelso, and is recommended for children aged three and up. Standard entry tickets are £20 per person (adults and children) with free entry for babies under one year. The main event will run from 10am to 5pm