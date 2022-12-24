1. The Cailleach

Also known as "The Veiled One" is a Celtic winter goddess of the cold and the wind. She was a creator and a destroyer, and would determine how long the winter would last. She was neither good nor evil, an immortal being, she would return to her youth in the spring, ageing again in the winter. The Celts would pile up stones for her, to give her shelter, and in return, she would bring fertility to the land.

Photo: Wiki Commons