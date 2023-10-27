Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Scottish Water are going ahead with strike action next month, as the Union has warned it will have ‘serious implications for water and sewage services’.

Unison sent notices on Friday to inform the company they will start 4 days of strike action on November 10 after members voted overwhelmingly for strike action over a pay and grading dispute earlier this month. Key frontline workers will down tools in a matter of weeks including waste water operatives, water treatment and burst repair operatives, maintenance engineers, electricians and sewage tanker drivers.

It comes after Scottish Water proposed changes to employment contracts without ‘properly engaging’ with unions which has fuelled anger amongst staff. It’s claimed the proposals will push the lowest paid onto even lower wages and cause years of wrangling over pay grades.

During the four days of planned strike action, emergency repairs will not be done, water quality checks will not take place, and if the public report problems with their water supply, sewage or drainage they will not be dealt with while staff are on strike.

Scottish Water chiefs said they are ‘dismayed’ at the strike but that contingency plans are being put in place to protect essential services. Branch secretary for UNISON Scottish Water branch, Patricia McArthur said: “I am dismayed it has come to this. Scottish Water managers are imposing a new pay structure with no involvement from staff which is not acceptable. It is storing up problems for the future. Scottish Water is a public utility and supposed to be the jewel in our public services. Yet, staff are being treated worse than if we worked for one of the private water companies down south.”

Regional organiser Emma Phillips said: “Industrial relations in Scottish Water are at rock bottom. Scottish Water staff know sewage when they see it and have strongly rejected their employers slap dash proposals. However, Scottish Water are insisting they are still going to implement the changes to employment contracts and pay structures.

"We have written to the Scottish government asking the Cabinet secretary to, at very least, talk to unions to explore if we get meaningful talks started. We have stressed to her that Scottish Water are ripping up the government’s fair work and equality guidance. If the Scottish government don’t intervene then they have been warned that they are storing up problems over pay structures and future equal pay, and strikes will go ahead. Re-grading has to be done properly with the full involvement of staff and unions.”

Scottish Water Chief Operating Officer Peter Farrer said: “We will do all we can to ensure customers do not experience any disruption to their water supplies and that treatment of the country’s waste water continues as usual, despite the industrial action. A reliable water source is vital for everyone. Maintaining public health and protecting the environment are our priorities and is the responsible course of action for us to have contingency plans ready.