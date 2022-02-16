Fife officers were called in following reports expressing concern for a man spotted at the Forth Road Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They carried out a search when they arrived at the scene around 2.30 am, but found no trace.

The search has been continued throughout daylight hours, and enquiries have established that he travelled to the South Queensferry area in a red Ford C-Max car.

The registration number is either A9 TXR or ET57 TVU, and it may be parked somewhere in the surrounding area.

Officers are appealing for anyone who believes they have seen the man or this car to please come forward to let them know.

Anyone with information on the man or his vehicle should call police on 101, quoting incident 0208 of 16 February.

