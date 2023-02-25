An appeal has been launched after a man was reported missing from Edinburgh.

Shaun Nixon, 31, was reported missing from the Craigmillar area and police are asking anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch.

He was last seen in the Portobello area around 5.30 pm on Friday, and has been described as 6 foot tall, slim build with short, dark hair and a ginger beard.

He was wearing grey and white trainers, jeans, a dark jumper with a ‘Moncler’ badge on the sleeve and a black addidas body warmer.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland wrote: “If anyone has seen Shaun or knows where he may be please contact 101 and quote incident 0051 from 25/02/2023.”

