Sign Evening News petition to name prominent Edinburgh street after fundraising hero Tom Gilzean

The Edinburgh Evening News is asking readers to sign a petition to name a prominent city street after the late war veteran and fundraising hero Tom Gilzean.

It comes after Inverleith councillor Gavin Barrie called for Edinburgh City Council to name a street or area after the well-loved figure, who died on Monday night at the age of 99.

Calls have been made to name a street after Tom Gilzean.

Evening News Editor Euan McGrory said: "Tom Gilzean was a huge part of this city during his lifetime and it seems fitting that he should continue to do so for generations to come.

"Other than donating to the charities for which he worked tirelessly to support, I can think of few other more appropriate ways to celebrate his memory.

"If you support the idea of creating a Tom Gilzean street somewhere prominent in Edinburgh then please sign our petition to show that the idea has widespread public backing."

Grateful mourners are expected to flock to sign a book of condolence for Edinburgh’s greatest fundraiser on Thursday.

The mark of respect will be opened in City Chambers from 11.30am - the last time such an honour was bestowed on an individual was for Nelson Mandela in 2013.

Tom, who raised more than £1 million for Capital charities, died on Monday at veterans’ hospital Erskine House following a series of small strokes.