South Queensferry lifeboat rescues two people from the Firth of Forth

Two people were rescued from the Firth of Forth on Sunday afternoon after getting into trouble in the water.

The RNLI's inshore lifeboat from South Queensferry rescued two people reported to be in difficulties in the water off Queensferry yesterday.

HM Coastguard was informed at about 3.40pm on Sunday, April 27 and South Queensferry Coastguard Rescue Team was also sent.

Stock photo of the RNLI South Queensferry crew, who rescued two people on Sunday from the Firth of Forth. | Alistair Pryde

The two people were taken to the lifeboat station and passed safe and well into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.