South Queensferry lifeboat rescues two people from the Firth of Forth
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two people were rescued from the Firth of Forth on Sunday afternoon after getting into trouble in the water.
The RNLI's inshore lifeboat from South Queensferry rescued two people reported to be in difficulties in the water off Queensferry yesterday.
HM Coastguard was informed at about 3.40pm on Sunday, April 27 and South Queensferry Coastguard Rescue Team was also sent.
Click here to sign up 👇
The two people were taken to the lifeboat station and passed safe and well into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.