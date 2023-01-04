An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing Edinburgh man. Steven Gilchrist was last seen in the St Leonard’s area of the city around 4 pm last Friday (December 30), police said.

The 41-year-old has been described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of large build with a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. When last seen, police said Steven was wearing a dark coloured zipped sweatshirt, denim jeans and navy trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an online statement, Police Scotland said: “Anyone with information on Steven’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting 1106 of 3 January, 2023.”