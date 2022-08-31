Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Craiglang comedy duo, played by Ford Kiernan (Jack) and Greg Hemphill (Victor), will be at the store on Wednesday (September 7), between 10am and 11am.

The pair will be signing bottles of their newly-released Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky and Still Gin, which will be available to buy from the store.

The drinks are to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, with the whisky being distilled by Loch Lomond Distillery and the gin being bottled by McQueen Gin.

Still Game fans can get the opportunity to meet Jack and Victor in Edinburgh next week – at the Co-op on Dalry Road of all places.

Still Game was first shown on the BBC in 2002 and ran for six season up until 2007 – including two Christmas and two Hogmanay specials.