Still Game legends Jack and Victor coming to Edinburgh next week

Still Game fans can get the opportunity to meet Jack and Victor in Edinburgh next week – at the Co-op on Dalry Road of all places.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:24 pm

The Craiglang comedy duo, played by Ford Kiernan (Jack) and Greg Hemphill (Victor), will be at the store on Wednesday (September 7), between 10am and 11am.

The pair will be signing bottles of their newly-released Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky and Still Gin, which will be available to buy from the store.

The drinks are to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, with the whisky being distilled by Loch Lomond Distillery and the gin being bottled by McQueen Gin.

Still Game was first shown on the BBC in 2002 and ran for six season up until 2007 – including two Christmas and two Hogmanay specials.

It returned to screens in 2016, smashing Scottish TV viewing figures, and ended in 2019 after its ninth series came to an end.

