Five of the stars of hit BBC Scotland comedy show Still Game are due to appear at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh later this year, with fans also able to meet their Craiglang heroes.

Isa’s catchphrase of ‘People Huv Tae Know’ is the title of this special audience with Gavin Mitchell, Paul Riley, Sanjeev Kohli, Jane McCarry and Mark Cox, better known to fans as Boabby the barman, tight-fisted Tam, hop-a-long Winston, shopkeeper Navid and blather-mouth Isa. Tickets for People Huv Tae Know, at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh on Wednesday, September 13, costing from £38.50 are available from April 26 at 10.45am.

Still Game’s Boabby, Winston, Navid, Isa and Tam first graced our television screens an incredible 21 years ago in 2002. To celebrate the legendary TV show, you can now join the faces behind the make-up as the five friends get together on stage to celebrate and share memories of the much-loved award-winning comedy show.

