Hamza Yassin has been going from strength to strength in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, wowing the judges and audience alike. On Sunday – the show time having been changed to due the world cup – Hamza donned a kilt to perform the Charleston to Paolo Nutini’s Pencil Full of Lead.

Wildlife cameraman Yassin received 39, the joint highest score of the night, with partner Jowita Przysta. Judge Craig Revel Horwood said his lifts were "absolutely crazy spectacular", while head judge Shirley Ballas said: "You make everything look so light, airy, it can be powerful but there is never a heavy stuck feeling, I loved it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eagle eyed Scottish viewers would have spotted the cèilidh moves that made their way into the dance, a nod to Hamza’s home on the Ardnamurchan peninsula. The cameraman moved to the Scottish Highlands after going on holiday there with a university friend, and in 2020, he presented Scotland: My Life in the Wild, a Channel 4 documentary about his life and the wildlife living in the surrounding area.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022.