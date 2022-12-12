Events in Edinburgh following the death of the Queen cost the city council more than £600,000, a new report has revealed.

Council staff were involved in stewarding, traffic management, public safety and crowd management, cleansing and communications as the Queen's coffin was brought to the Capital for three days after she passed away at Balmoral on September 8. The coffin was taken in procession up the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Catherdal and then lay there at rest while members of the public were able to file past to pay their respects. There was also a ceremony for the proclamation of King Charles III. And the coffin was taken to Edinburgh Airport to be flown to London.

To oversee operations the council established an incident control centre and deployed officers to the multi-agency control centre at Fettes, which included Scottish Government, Police Scotland and other partner agencies. Many council staff volunteered to help support stewarding and other activities. And the authority also erected a giant screen in Holyrood Park to show the state funeral a few days later in London.

The crowds came out to see the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh following her death in September. Picture: Press Association.

Council leaders have now submitted a claim to recoup most of their "Operation Unicorn" costs from the UK Treasury through the Scottish Government. But the council has already been told the £42,000 of parking income which it lost due to street closures will not be refunded. A report to this Thursday's full council meeting details the full costs for the 11-day "activation period" of Operation Unicorn in response to a call from Green councillor Alys Mumford.

It shows employee costs, including overtime, for staff involved in events totalled £212.157; catering, building hire, AV equipment and other services cost £201,196; contracted security and stewarding was £108,060; transport costs amounted to £31,975; and signage and other costs were £13,610. Together with the £42,000 lost parking income, that adds up to a total cost of £608,998. The council's submission is asking for £566,998.

