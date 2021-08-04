Team GB continue to wow at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, having won more than 45 medals for the country.

It’s the team’s most successful start to an Olympics ever.

This week (beginning August 2) has so far seen Team GB athletes make history, with young skateboarder Sky Brown scooping a bronze medal in the women’s park skateboarding final, gymnast Max Whitlock defending his status as Olympic champion with a gold medal on the pommel horse and Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott becoming the first Team GB athlete to win four medals at a single Olympic games.

Team GB have secured multiple gold, silver and bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Composite: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

Last week, diving duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee took gold in the 10 metre platform men’s diving, while Charlotte Worthington wowed judges as she became the first woman to ever complete a 360-degree backflip in a competition during the Olympic women’s freestyle BMX event on Sunday.

That set the tone for the Games, and since then the team has gone from strength to strength, bringing in myriad medals across different disciplines from skateboarding to trampolining.

In total, there are 339 gold medals up for grabs before this year’s Games draw to a close on 8 August.

So, who has won medals for Team GB so far?

Graphic: Kim Mogg/JPI Media

Here’s what you need to know.

How many medals have Team GB won?

The British team currently have more medals than at the same point in Rio 2016, when they finished second.

They have secured medals in over 13 different disciplines - more than any other country.

At the time of writing, Team GB sit on 47 medals in total after more events were won on Tuesday (August 3), with Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell claiming gold medals in the men’s 49er sailing event and Giles Scott taking the top medal in the men’s Finn.

Great Britain have won four Olympic medals so far today on Wednesday August 4, with the team having won 14 golds, 18 silvers and 15 bronze medals at fifth place in the medal table overall.

Where are Team GB in the overall medal table?

The recent results place the country number sixth in the standings, behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the United States, Japan and China.

There are hopes that Team GB can surpass their hefty medal targets, with UK Sport previously saying it hoped the country’s top athletes would win “between 45 and 70” medals this year.

Find out where Team GB sit on the leaderboard using our special live medal table.

Who has won medals for Team GB?

Gold

Adam Peaty - 100m breaststroke (July 26)

Tom Daley & Matt Lee - men's synchronized 10m platform diving (July 26)

Tom Pidcock - men's mountain bike cross country (July 26)

Tom Dean - men's 200m freestyle (July 27)

Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, James Guy, Matthew Richards - 4x200m freestyle relay (July 28)

Bethany Shriever - BMX women's race (July 30)

Jessica Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee - mixed triathlon relay (July 31)

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Kathleen Dawson and Anna Hopkin - mixed 4x100m medley relay (July 31)

Charlotte Worthington - BMX Freestyle (Aug 1)

Max Whitlock - Men's Pommel Horse (Aug 1)

Oliver Townend, Tom McEwen, Laura Collett - equestrian eventing (Aug 2)

Stuart Bithell, Dylan Fletcher - 49er (Aug 3)

Giles Scott - Finn (Aug 3)

Team GB - Women's 470 sailing (Aug 4)

Silver

Bradly Sinden - men's taekwondo 68kg (July 25)

Alex Yee - men's triathlon (July 25)

Lauren Williams - taekwondo 67kg (July 26)

Georgia Taylor-Brown - women's triathlon (July 27)

Duncan Scott - men's 200m freestyle (July 27)

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras, Jack Beaumont - men's quadruple sculls (July 28)

Mallory Franklin - women's canoe slalom (July 29)

Duncan Scott - men's 200m medley (July 30)

Kye Whyte - BMX men's race (July 30)

Team GB - Swimming medley relay (Aug 1)

Tom McEwen - equestrian eventing (Aug 2)

Emily Campbell - +87kg weightlifting (Aug 2)

John Gimson, Anna Burnet - Nacra 17 (Aug 3)

Team GB - women's team pursuit (Aug 3)

Team GB - men's team sprint (Aug 3)

Pat McCormack - welterweight boxing (Aug 3)

Keely Hodgkinson - women's 800m (Aug 3)

Ben Whittaker - men's light-heavyweight boxing (Aug 3)

Bronze

Chelsie Giles - women's judo 58kg (July 25)

Bianca Walkden - women's taekwondo +67kg (July 27)

Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan - women's team gymnastics final (July 27)

Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry, Charlotte Dujardin - dressage team (July 27)

Charlotte Dujardin - dressage individual (July 27)

Matt Coward-Holley - men's trap shooting (July 29)

Luke Greenbank - men's 200m backstroke (July 30)

Team GB - rowing men's eight (July 30)

Bryony Page - women's trampoline (July 30)

Emma Wilson - RS:X windsurfing (July 31)

Karriss Artinstall - Women's featherweight boxing (July 31)

Declan Brooks - BMX freestyle (Aug 1)

Jack Laugher - men's 3m springboard diving (Aug 3)

Sky Brown - women's park skateboarding (Aug 4)

Frazer Clarke - men's super-heavyweight boxing (Aug 4)

A message from the Editor:

