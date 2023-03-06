Scotland’s biggest electronic music festival is set to return to Edinburgh this year. Terminal V was granted its licence at a committee meeting in the Capital on Monday, and will be returning to the Royal Highland Centre this April.

Derek Martin, co-festival director, said “We work extremely hard with our partners to deliver a sector leading event – in terms of production and safety. We are delighted with today’s result as it reflects how much thought and effort the team put in to ensuring Terminal V continues to lead the way in its field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will run on April 8 and 9 and will include Alan Fitzpatrick, Big Miz, Charlotte De Witte, Cera Khin and Adiel in the line up. Simon McGrath, co-director, added: “We genuinely can’t wait to welcome our loyal fans to the Royal Highland Centre for this year’s edition of the Terminal V: Festival. With electronic music being the 2nd most popular genre of music in the UK Top 10, it’s no wonder that we, as an event, have seen 1500% growth since our first Terminal V 5 years ago.”

Terminal V Edinburgh 2023: World’s biggest DJs to perform in the Capital this April as Terminal V returns to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre