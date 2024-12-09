Thousands of tourists are expected in the Capital over the coming weeks for the Christmas and Hogmanay festivals, with lots of great events taking place in the city centre.
However, we’ve taken a look at the best Edinburgh areas to take visitors to in the city, places they might not be aware of and would otherwise miss out on.
There are plenty of great coastal areas they could visit by the Firth of Forth, including Portobello for a trip to the beach, South Quennsferry to see the world famous Forth Bridges, or for the quiet life, a day out at Cramond is well worth a visit.
Other great areas tourists could visit away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre include hidden gems like Dean Village, Corstorphine and Morningside.
1. Portobello
Who doesn't like to be beside the seaside? Tourists would love a wee trip down to 'Porty Beach' to enjoy the amusements, bars and restaurants along the promenade at this great seaside area of Edinburgh, which was also flagged by our reader Yvonne Smith, who recommended taking tourists here. | PA
2. Stockbridge
The trendy neighbourhood of Stockbridge - with its main shopping street Raeburn Place regularly appears in Ian Rankin's crime novels. Filled with upmarket bars, shops and restaurants, Stockbridge is a great place to take tourists who are visiting Edinburgh. | Google Maps
3. Dean Village
Evening News reader Megan O'Neil Seacord recommended taking tourists visiting Edinburgh to Dean Village, one of the most beautiful areas in the city, situated just a short walk from the city centre. With the Water of Leith flowing through it, Dean Village was previously where milling of water mills took place, of which remains of this can still be seen by visitors. Hidden in the village, you will come across a variety of mill stones and stone plaques decorated with baked bread and pies. The Dean Bridge can also be found if you walk along the walkway following the Water of Leith. | Third Party
4. Morningside
One of the more affluent areas of the Scottish capital, Morningside is perhaps most known for its blend of architectural styles, alongside a burgeoning retail district that’s home to a plethora of independent and boutique businesses. That winning combination has led to the lowest crime rate citywide, at 36.2 crimes per 1000 residents. Again, situated not far from the city centre, tourists could take the half hour walk or jump a bus to this sought-after residential area. | Google Street View