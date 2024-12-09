3 . Dean Village

Evening News reader Megan O'Neil Seacord recommended taking tourists visiting Edinburgh to Dean Village, one of the most beautiful areas in the city, situated just a short walk from the city centre. With the Water of Leith flowing through it, Dean Village was previously where milling of water mills took place, of which remains of this can still be seen by visitors. Hidden in the village, you will come across a variety of mill stones and stone plaques decorated with baked bread and pies. The Dean Bridge can also be found if you walk along the walkway following the Water of Leith.