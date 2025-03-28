The 14 best Edinburgh films of all time, including Chariots of Fire and Trainspotting

Edinburgh has provided the backdrop to some fabulous films over the years, including Chariots of Fire, which famously won four Oscars in 1981, including Best Screenplay, Best Original Score and, most impressively, Best Picture.

But Chariots of Fire is far from the only fabulous film set in Scotland's picture-postcard capital. Indeed, there’s been loads of great movies shot here over the years, and more are being made now than ever before

Have a look through our picture gallery to see 14 movies where Auld Reekie has played a starring role – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1 . 14 of the best Edinburgh films ever made - in pictures Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 of the greatest Edinburgh films ever made. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Shallow Grave (1995) Danny Boyle's directorial debut, starring a young Ewan McGregor, follows three New Town flatmates whose lives spiral out of control when they find a briefcase full of cash. The film was shot in both Edinburgh an Glasgow. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3 . Cloud Atlas (2013) Filmmakers had to make locations in Edinburgh double for ones in Cambridge as Ben Wishaw's character fled from the authorities in this mind-bending sci-fi blockbuster. Photo: Warner Bros Photo Sales

4 . Trainspotting (1996) Adapted from the cult classic novel by Edinburgh-born author Irvine Welsh, Danny Boyle's Trainspotting is perhaps the most famous film to be set in Scotland's capital. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales