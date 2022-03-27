The Edinburgh and East Lothian festival is designed to offer free access to sites and events across the region with the aim of ensuring heritage and architecture is accessible to everyone, from residents to visitors.

On its 32nd anniversary last year, the event turned to a hybrid of in-person and virtual viewings, following a fully online event in 2020.

This year however, the pressures caused by the pandemic and extra effort needed to create digital programmes in 2020 and 2021 have forced organisers to reign in their charitable activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement they said while they appreciate it will be a great disappointment to many people, they plan on using the time off to consider how to come back swinging in 2023 with a “reinvigorated grassroots celebration of the local build and natural heritage”.

Director of the Cockburn Association, Terry Levinthal, said: “We’ve now reached the point where our financial deficits are such where we have had to reflect very carefully and considerably on the activities that we could deliver.

“After long and challenging discussions our trustees made a decision that we needed to take a sabbatical from delivering Doors Open Days Edinburgh and East Lothian in 2022.

The Cockburn Association: Doors Open Days event postponed for first time in 32 years due to difficulties caused by Covid

"It did so with huge regret acknowledging our 32-year legacy in delivering Doors Open Days in this city.”

He reiterated they are not going to use the pause to sit back, rather they will reflect and look forward to the 2023 revival.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.