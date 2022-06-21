ScotRail is urging those heading to the stadium to see iconic band to travel to the stadium early where possible, allow plenty of time for their journey, and to consider their travel options when heading home.

The chart-topping group – whose hit songs include Take It Easy, Hotel California and Desperado – are due to be on stage shortly after 8pm, however, gates at Murrayfield will be open from 5pm, and ScotRail is encouraging fans to get to the venue early as trains will be very busy.

However, services across Scotland on Wednesday will be disrupted following Tuesday’s strike action by Network Rail members of RMT due to signal boxes across the country opening at different times during the day.

Don Henley of The Eagles, who will perform in Edinburgh on Wednesday night. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

The train operator is also urging customers to check their journey and consider their travel options when heading home, as there will be a limited number of trains departing Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket after the event finishes at 10.30pm due to the temporary timetable currently in place.

These services are:

22:46 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street (22:50 from Haymarket)

23:00 Edinburgh Waverley to Kirkcaldy (23:04 from Haymarket)

23:14 Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick

23:18 Edinburgh Waverley to Dunfermline Town (23:22 from Haymarket)

23:30 Edinburgh Waverley to Stirling (23:34 from Haymarket)

23:46 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street (23:50 from Haymarket)

Customers should be aware that space on board these services is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available, so customers should check their journey and know what alternative modes of transport are available to them.

Queuing systems may be in place at key stations prior to the concert, and at Haymarket after the event.

To reduce the need to queue on the day, customers are encouraged to buy their ticket to Haymarket in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.

Thursday will also see widespread disruption due to a second day of strike action by Network Rail RMT members.

This means customers who have stayed overnight in Edinburgh after the concert will see journeys severely impacted, with ScotRail only operating services on five routes across Scotland between the hours 7.30am and 6.30pm.

These routes are:

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Bathgate: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re doing what we can to help music fans travel to see Eagles perform at Murrayfield on Wednesday night, but customers should plan ahead as services will be impacted by the Network Rail RMT strike action, and by the temporary timetable we currently have in place.

“The gates at Murrayfield open from 5pm, so I’d encourage customers to travel to the stadium early if they can and allow plenty time for their journey as services will be busy.

“After the concert ends, we’ll have a very limited number of trains departing from Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley, and space on board is limited, so I’d urge customers to plan ahead and know their travel options.