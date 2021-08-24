Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The commission has been awarded to a multi-disciplinary team led by project managers Turner & Townsend, partnered with Stallan Brand, Atelier 10, OOBE and Goodson Associates.

Setting out a comprehensive, phased approach for the 10 to 15 years, the Wester Hailes masterplan will build on community aspirations set out in the Local Place Plan, as well as a number of earlier action projects that are already underway.

Council leader Adam McVey is looking forward to work starting at Wester Hailes

These will include improvements to existing council homes and estates, delivery of new-build affordable homes at Dumbryden Gardens, early design work for the high school replacement and improvements to Westside Plaza.

The masterplan team will look at opportunities to improve transport and active travel infrastructure, new housing-led developments and adapting public sector delivery models. The plan will also seek to maximise distinctive characteristics of the area, such as its canal-side location, opportunities for wider economic and social benefits, and the role of key partners and the local community.

Wester Hailes as it looked more than 50 years ago

Council leader, Adam McVey, said the appointment of consultants was a key move.

He added: “This is a hugely important project that will offer real opportunities for people in Wester Hailes.

"The investments which the masterplan sets out will include improvements to existing homes as well as new affordable housing that is so desperately needed in our city, together with employment opportunities and facilities for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the area to prosper.”

