In April, the four-piece from Whitburn denied US pop superstar Demi Lovato top spot on the UK album charts after a closely-fought race.

In doing so, The Snuts became the first Scottish band in 14 years to enter at number one with a debut album since The View’s Hats Off To The Buskers in 2007.

Newbie Burn The Empire is an upbeat, defiant track that frontman Jack Cochrane wanted to be universal.

Speaking of the song, Cochrane says: “I wanted the word ‘empire’ to feel open, almost rhetorical to what constitutes or qualifies as an oppressive factor in your life, because it certainly exists for 99% of people.

"We were driven to stand up against the negative effects of big corporations on the everyday person. We all understand that these companies act ruthlessly and unethically in the name of profit.”

He added: “I think young people have always wanted a fairer and more equal society and it’s the voices of the old, the discontent and the ignorant that try and squash that.

“We believe in 2022 there is no place for fascism or oppression of any kind and we must burn the empire that represents it.”

Earlier this month, The Snuts halted their headline show in Oxford, following what they described as inappropriate behaviour by some members of the audience.

The band stopped performing midway through their set, due to to the behaviour of “male fans” who were making others feel “unsafe”.

In a statement on Instragam, The Snuts said: “Apologies to everyone for stopping tonight's show. We are absolutely furious to learn about the behaviour of male fans at our show in Oxford.

“This is a male problem and it is only the responsibility of males to stamp it out. No one should ever feel unsafe at gigs and it's your responsibility to report and call out your friends if they are acting like animals.

“You don't get to act like that at our shows.”

