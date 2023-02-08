A popular cafe and venue in East Lothian has announced it will be closing its doors. The Strawberry Barn at Thistly Cross near Dunbar posted a message on its website and social media informing customers it is now ‘untenable’ to stay open.

The message said: “The cumulative effects of the pandemic, Brexit, the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis have been too much for the business to bear and continuing to operate in these conditions has become untenable. This was a devastating decision to have to make, but at this point we have been left with no other option.

"The external factors make it no easier to bear and no less heartbreaking that things have come to this point, and we are so grateful to both the staff and customers who have stuck with us and offered their loyalty, support and understanding over the last 3 years.”

