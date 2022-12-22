An Edinburgh woman says she is “ecstatic” to have made it to the final of a popular BBC One show. Meryl Williams has survived murders, banishments, backstabbing and treachery to get to the final five of The Traitors, filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

When asked how she feels to have made it so far, the 26-year-old said: “Ecstatic. I never expected it in a million years. When I first went onto the show I just wanted to try and get through.

"I kept just thinking one more day, one more day. I never ever thought I was going to get this far, for sure. It feels surreal. It’s a very ‘pinch me’ moment.

Meryl from Edinburgh has made it to the final of The Traitors (BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells)

A call centre agent, Meryl said the best thing about the experience was filming with everyone in Ardross Castle and meeting host Claudia Winkelman. “It’s been all the challenges, all the missions, it’s being with everyone, it’s being at breakfast, it’s being with Claudia! The whole overall experience has all been surreal.”

Reflecting on the experience, Meryl said: “I literally put myself as least likely to win. I certainly never thought I’d get this far. I never came in with a game plan or a strategy or thought of things to do or not to do. I came in, decided to just be myself, to be friends with everyone, to just have a good time and enjoy every experience, to do everything I can do and just see what happens.”

The contestants who survive to the end have the chance of winning a life-changing cash prize of £120,000.

Meryl has survived The Traitors, filmed in the Scottish Highlands ( BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz)

Meryl said: “Winning the show would actually be life changing. The money would be amazing. I’m thinking of changing my career and I’d love to do that so the money would give me the flexibility to explore that. I’d love to travel too. And talk about a once-in-a-lifetime experience – winning a BBC One reality game show!”

Meryl was one of three people from Edinburgh to appear as contestants on the new show, but the only one to make it through to the finale. The Traitors grand finale airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, December 22, at 9pm.