This is how prosecco fans can claim a free glass of fizz in Edinburgh

To celebrate National Prosecco Day tomorrow, Italian restaurant Zizzi will be giving away thousands of glasses of fizz across the UK.

All that prosecco fans will have to do is present a code to their waiter on 13 August 2019.

To celebrate National Prosecco Day, Zizzi are giving away glasses of fizz and prosecco panna cotta

In Edinburgh, Zizzi restaurants are located at Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh Quay, Queensferry Street, and Roxburgh Court down from Mary King's Close

Alternatively diners can enjoy a delicious Prosecco Panna Cotta dessert which features a creamy panna cotta base, topped with raspberry and prosecco jelly, strawberries and mint, all for under 300 calories.

Rachel Hendry, Head of Marketing at Zizzi, said: “National Prosecco Day is a brilliant reminder to toast the final days of summer, it’s undoubtedly the best national day of the year.

"At Zizzi we love any excuse to celebrate, so we’re delighted to be helping our customers to toast the everyday wins with a glass of fizz or dessert.”

Encouraging diners to make the most of the remaining summer evenings, National Prosecco Day was started to encourage fizz lovers to embrace life’s every day celebrations, with data revealing Brits consume more than a third of all prosecco produced globally last year, making us the top consumer of the fizz worldwide.

Prosecco fans can claim their glass of prosecco or dessert by heading to the Zizzi website and downloading the voucher.

