Thousands of free hotdogs for students as Frankie & Benny’s food truck visits Edinburgh University

To celebrate the start of the new university year and a much-anticipated return to full in-person learning, the Italian-American themed restaurant will visit the Capital as part of its ‘Vegan Hotdog University Tour’.

The first phase of the tour kicked off at Nottingham Trent University in January, followed by successful stops at universities across England.

Now, it's the turn of Edinburgh’s students to stuff their faces, as the Frankie & Benny's hotdog truck hits Edinburgh University on Tuesday (March 8), handing out free vegan hotdogs to any student that wants one.

Students can follow the tour and any relevant updates on Frankie & Benny’s social – @frankienbennys – as the brand will be handing out vouchers at their upcoming university stops (for freebies in restaurants), with students also in with a chance to win ‘Frankie’s for a year’ when they sign up.

According to the chain, the Vegan Dog is a new vegan option on the Frankie & Benny’s menu – and one that is proving very popular with vegans and non-vegans alike.

Gabby Barysaite, Senior Brand Manager, Frankie & Benny’s, said: “Our recent ‘Vegan Hotdog University Tour’ has proved to be such a hit, and with such positive feedback from students across the country, it’s a programme that we’re committed to continuing – with a focus on universities in Scotland and Wales.”

She added: “We pride ourselves on our vegan and vegetarian menus and as a company it’s something that we’re always looking to adapt and update.”

