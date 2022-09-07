The furry trio were discovered on the cycle path adjacent to Magdalene Gardens on August 29.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the incident when a member of the public discovered them in a box under bushes.

The animal welfare charity’s senior inspector, John Toule, said, “The three ferrets were found under bushes in a yellow box covered in chicken wire.

An appeal has been launched after three ferets were found dumped in a box under bushes in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were only alerted when a member of the public discovered the box and noticed the ferrets inside.

“One ferret had a minor injury but otherwise they are unharmed.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Unfortunately they are not microchipped.

“They are now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they are receiving the care they need.