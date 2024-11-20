Town hall celebration will be a ‘thank you’ for support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project (PHRP) is holding a celebration event in Penicuik Town Hall on Saturday, December 14 to thank everyone who has helped to make the six-year initiative a success.

The aim of the project was to assist with the historic regeneration of the town centre through the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) Townscape Heritage grant and Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme grant.

Midlothian Council secured and added to the funding, while local community organisations supported the initiative with help in kind.

The scheme started in 2018 with a total fund of £3.4m. This was increased to £5.1m with additional funding from the NLHF and HES and Scottish Government backing from its Town Centre Capital Fund and Place Based Investment Fund.

​One of the project’s highlights is the restoration of the town hall.

The main achievements have included 28 historic building grants awarded with two vacant buildings brought back into use; 20 shop front improvement grants awarded and more than 60 community engagement, training and education initiatives delivered.

Provost Debbi McCall, PHRP Team chairperson, said: “I am very pleased that we have been able to achieve so much in Penicuik over the life of the project. Some highlights for me have been the restoration of some key historic buildings, for example the Town Hall, the Pen-y-Coe Press, and the Pilkington Buildings in Bridge Street, designed by Victorian architect Frederick Pilkington. All these buildings have fascinating histories attached to them illustrating the architectural and social development of the town.”

She added: “The community engagement, education and training programme has involved so many organisations, schools and community groups. Some of the highlights include the traditional construction skills training sessions where over 100 pupils were able to have hands-on experience with stone masonry, roofing, joinery and sign writing. So much has been achieved and it is now important that we continue to improve and enhance the character of the town making it an attractive and interesting place for residents and visitors.”