Traprain Law ponies: East Lothian Rangers warn people not to feed the wild ponies for conservation reasons

East Lothian Rangers have released a warning after finding evidence that people have been feeding the Traprain Law ponies.

By Rachel Mackie
East Lothian Council Countryside Rangers have taken to social media after finding evidence that people have been feeding the Traprain Law ponies. The local beauty spot is home to 13 Exmoor ponies who were introduced to the area, both Traprain Law and North Berwick Law, in 2011 for conservation reasons.

The ponies graze on the grass, keeping the grass short and reducing the risk of wild fires.

In their online statement, the Rangers wrote: “We are sad to say that again we have found evidence of people feeding the ponies carrots at Traprain Law. These ponies, and those at North Berwick Law, are wild and have plenty of lovely grasses and plants to choose from. It is therefore essential that the public do not feed the ponies as we need them to graze the Laws and improve the areas for biodiversity and reduce fire risk.”

Traprain Law ponies: Local Rangers warn people not to feed the wild ponies in East Lothian for conservation reasons. Stock image: Bob Jones.
