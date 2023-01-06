East Lothian Council Countryside Rangers have taken to social media after finding evidence that people have been feeding the Traprain Law ponies. The local beauty spot is home to 13 Exmoor ponies who were introduced to the area, both Traprain Law and North Berwick Law, in 2011 for conservation reasons.

In their online statement, the Rangers wrote: “We are sad to say that again we have found evidence of people feeding the ponies carrots at Traprain Law. These ponies, and those at North Berwick Law, are wild and have plenty of lovely grasses and plants to choose from. It is therefore essential that the public do not feed the ponies as we need them to graze the Laws and improve the areas for biodiversity and reduce fire risk.”