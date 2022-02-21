ScotRail has warned travellers that many trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised while the situation is dealt with.

In a statement on social media, the transport company said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Edinburgh Gateway, train services running through the station are subject to cancellation, delay or revision.

"We’ll keep you updated.”

Edinburgh Gateway: Travel delays as emergency services deal with incident at Capital station

Those planning on travelling today should check ahead of time to confirm any changes to their planned route.

This article will be updated as more comes in. British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.

