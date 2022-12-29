Tributes have been paid to an Edinburgh youth football coach whose body was found on Arthur’s Seat on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the discovery was made at about 8am. The family of Robert ‘Rab’ Corner, 50, who was reported missing from the Baronscourt area, were informed. A police spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Robert had been a coach for five years at Edinburgh South Community Football Club, which posted a heartfelt tribute to him on behalf of the family.

It said: “We would like to inform the club officials, parents and players of the sad passing of ‘Rab’ Robert Corner. A part of the club for five years with the Soccer School and then the 2003s, he was a loveable and likeable guy. He was always encouraging as many boys as possible to get along to our soccer school. Not only did both his boys play for the club, he was also assistant coach to his niece and he also got the pleasure of coaching his eldest, Robbie. Every week he would be on the sidelines without fail, whether that be coaching Robbie, or going along to support Lewis.

“Anyone who ever met Rab, would know he was the kindest, caring soul with the biggest heart. The family are deeply devastated with his loss.”

Commenting on the post, Robert’s friends and family, as well as parents of children he coached at the club, paid their own tributes.

Gillian Ford said: “Devastated to hear this, Rab was such a lovely guy, always had time for a chat, thinking of Lesley and the boys at this difficult time, and to all his family. The world has lost another genuine guy.”

Nicola Millar commented: “I’m absolutely heartbroken at this news today. I can’t imagine what Lesley & the boys are going through, Paige & all the family. In fact everyone who knew Rab knows how much of a great guy he was, he will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. RIP Rab.”

Lynne Paul added: “Absolutely gutted to hear this awful news. Rab was such a down to earth guy. Always made time to chat whenever I met him.”

And Bridie Mccole Addison said: “Devastated to hear this sad news, Rab was a great guy always joking it’s hard to think he is no longer on this earth. He will be sadly missed by all that new him. My thoughts and prayers go out to Lesley and the boys at this hard time.”