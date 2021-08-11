The Stone Roses singer had been booked to play the main stage on the Friday (September 10).

Brown, 58, previously vowed never to perform in front of a crowd which is required to be vaccinated.

In April, Whitburn four-piece The Snuts became the first Scottish band in 14 years to see their debut album enter the charts at Number 1.

The Snuts have been added to the bill for this year's TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Owing a considerable debt to indie darlings The Libertines and Arctic Monkeys, WL takes the template and runs with it.

The band’s hometown looms large over the album, informing its commentary on teenage angst and the damaging effects of drugs on their community.

“It’s one of places that has been built for growing old,” said frontman Jack Cochrane following its release. “There is nothing that is making any effort to inspire people to try and get up and get out and make a mark and do something with your life.

“Everything is set out for you in one of these towns. Go to school, if it doesn’t work get a trade. There’s almost nothing else.

“There’s nothing wrong with it – but it’s just one of these grey towns that you see up and down the country that can sometimes trap you.”

Cochrane and co spent their teenage years playing gigs in the pubs around Whitburn – before going on to become one of music’s hottest properties.

