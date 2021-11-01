Daytime TV will play to 60,000 fans at BT Murrayfield to warm up the crowd for Scotland v Australia.

Not so Daytime TV, the fast-rising Edinburgh four-piece who went down a storm supporting indie heroes Two Door Cinema Club before repeating the trick at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Next month, the band play a hometown show as headliners at Liquid Room – then three days later comes the gig of their lives as they warm-up the crowd at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield before the Scotland v Australia rugby international.

It is, quite literally, the stuff of dreams.

“I wanted to play rugby for Scotland when I was in primary school, and I’ve always said Murrayfield would be my dream venue to play with the band,” says frontman Will Irvine.

“When I changed my path to music, I thought it’d be a nice salute to my seven-year-old self to play there one day. But I never thought it would happen so soon.

“At school in the highlands, we had to write a letter to our hero, inviting them to the school as a writing exercise.

“We weren’t meant to send the letters but I printed off two copies and sent one to Gregor Townsend (the former Scotland fly-half who is now the national team coach).

“I totally didn’t expect any response, but he sent the nicest letter back saying he’d love to make the six-hour drive north to hang out and give a talk at the school. What a guy!

“I told him all about my plans to play for Scotland and got some tips off him.

“Fast forward to now and I’m about to play at Murrayfield – but with a guitar instead of a rugby ball.”

Before then, Daytime TV release new single Hush, a track emblazoning their gritty alt-rock sound with a new-found pop sheen.

Inspired by a typically illuminating expose by the legendary Louis Theroux, the song finds the band as flies-on-the-wall observing a troubled relationship hitting new levels of turmoil.

Irvine explains: “So I was sat in one night watching a Louis Theroux documentary about the porn industry in America.

“Gotta love Louis. It was kind of a spotlight following people in that world and what their day to day lives are like.

“I was totally hooked in by this one couple, the husband of which worked a 9-5 office job while the wife was building a successful career in porn… they were being interviewed separately about their relationship and how they cope with it all.

“Anyhow, the guy said something along the lines of ‘she’s so busy going to different shoots most days, it’s like she can only love me on the weekend’.

"Quotes like that are like gifts from above to us songwriters and quickly inspired the chorus line ‘you only love me on the weekend’.

“I tried to put myself in this guy’s shoes and write from his perspective.”

Like that favourite new show, you’ll be seeing a lot more of Daytime TV when they release debut album Nothing’s On But Everyone Is Watching in 2022.

