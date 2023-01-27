Locals in East Lothian beauty spots have received a letter through the post stating that their village could become the location for the BBC’s new Christmas drama.

Production company Mammoth Screen told residents in Garvald that their idyllic village was being considered as the place they would film an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy.

The story follows a retired detective attempting to catch a serial killer in a peaceful country village, with the series of deaths initially being passed off as accidents.

They added that Tyninghame was also on their list saying that through the “magic of television, we would combine aspects of both villages to create our fictional village of Wychwood-Under-Ashe."

The production company wrote that they had been scouting the Lothians, Borders, Fife and Stirlingshire, and came to the conclusion that the East Lothian villages had what they needed.

The adaptation will go into pre-production from mid April, and film for six weeks from mid-June or July.

The letter goes on to say: “We are focusing on exteriors and are likely to need to film in parts of the illage over the period of a couple of weeks. There would also be some prep time involved to help recreate that wonderful 50’s feel. This would all be removed and normal life completely reinstated once we have finished filming.”