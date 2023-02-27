News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two helicopters at Arthur's Seat in separate Edinburgh city centre incidents

Unrelated incidents see two helicopters at Edinburgh landmark in the space of half an hour

By Kevin Quinn
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 8:02pm

Two helicopters attended Arthur’s Seat this evening in two separate incidents just half an hour apart, with police still in attendance at the Edinburgh city centre landmark dealing with a ‘concern for person’ incident.

A Police Scotland helicopter was deployed to the scene in Holyrood Park just before 5pm, with other emergency services also on the ground to deal with the concern for person incident. Another helicopter was seen in the area at 4.30pm, believed to have been from the Scottish Ambulance Service - with a man reported to have been taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about the later incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 4.55pm on Monday, 27 February, 2023, we were called to a report of a concern for person at Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh. Emergency services are in attendance."

Stock photo of Arthur's Seat, where two helicopters attended earlier today.
Most Popular

Police later added: ​“Officers attended and a 17-year-old has been taken to hospital for assessment.”

EdinburghPolice ScotlandEmergency servicesPolice