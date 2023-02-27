Two helicopters attended Arthur’s Seat this evening in two separate incidents just half an hour apart, with police still in attendance at the Edinburgh city centre landmark dealing with a ‘concern for person’ incident.

A Police Scotland helicopter was deployed to the scene in Holyrood Park just before 5pm, with other emergency services also on the ground to deal with the concern for person incident. Another helicopter was seen in the area at 4.30pm, believed to have been from the Scottish Ambulance Service - with a man reported to have been taken to hospital.

Speaking about the later incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 4.55pm on Monday, 27 February, 2023, we were called to a report of a concern for person at Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh. Emergency services are in attendance."

Stock photo of Arthur's Seat, where two helicopters attended earlier today.