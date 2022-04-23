Tyson Fury vs Dillian White: Fight time, TV channel, undercard list and weigh-in, predictions

When is the fight?

Fury will make his highly-anticipated homecoming when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against British compatriot Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

More than 90,000 fans are expected to pack into England’s national football stadium for Fury’s first fight on British soil since August 2018, with his last five bouts taking place in the United States.

Ring-walks for the clash are scheduled for any time between 10pm and 10.45pm BST

The first fight of the evening is scheduled for around 6pm BST.

For more information go to bt.com/sportboxoffice

How can you watch it?

Tyson Fury promised a “war” when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Fury vs Whyte is being broadcast live on Saturday night on BT Sport Box Office.

The pay-per-view costs £24.95.

The undercard is due to begin at 6pm BST, with ring walks for the main event expected at 10pm.

Those who have bought the pay-per-view will also be able to watch the fight online via the BT Sport Box Office website or app.

Tyson Fury (left) and Dillian Whyte face off during the weigh in at BOXPARK Wembley, London.

What happened at the weigh-in?

While the duo have been critical towards each other on social media for years, fight week has been remarkably cordial and restrained, and the bonhomie continued at Friday’s weigh-in at BOXPARK Wembley.

After Fury scaled 18st 12lbs and 13oz – 12lbs lighter than when he defeated Deontay Wilder in their epic trilogy contest six months ago – he and Whyte were in playful spirits at the final stare down.

Tyson Fury takes a photo with a fan during the weigh in at BOXPARK Wembley, London.

The 6ft 9in Fury emphasised his five-inch height advantage by standing on his tip-toes while Whyte, who came in at 18st 1lb and 4oz, played along by crouching down before they shook hands and traded caps.

They briefly danced on stage alongside one another as the music blared, having turned to face the assembled crowd, although a fired-up Fury insisted matters would be more serious when they next meet.

What did Fury say?

“I’m so happy to be back here (in the UK) fighting at Wembley Stadium,” said Fury, who was afforded a hero’s welcome on his entrance although Londoner Whyte was initially booed on to the stage.

“Respect to Dillian Whyte and his team, proper professional men, and we’re going to give you a real fight.

“Don’t doubt us, we’re going to put a show on like no other before.

Dillian Whyte during the weigh in at BOXPARK Wembley, London

“It’s going to be a war, don’t worry about that.”

What has Whyte said?

Whyte believes he will always carry a challenger’s mindset even if he becomes world heavyweight champion as the Londoner revealed his hope to have more than one fight against Tyson Fury.

Whyte has waited years for a shot at the WBC title now held by Fury and is determined to seize his opportunity.

“I want to fight the best,” said Whyte. “Most believe he’s the best of all-time, why would I not want the fight the best of all-time again? That’s amazing. Imagine if I fight him two or three times.

“I’m not someone to run away from fights, I don’t want to fight someone nobody cares about and then go ‘I made this number of defences of the title’. I want to fight the best guys.

“It’ll be good if I win, but even as champion, I’ll still feel like a challenger. I won’t think ‘oh, I’m champion now, I call the shots’.

“If I’ve got £100million in the bank or £100, world champion or not world champion, I’ll still be the same guy. I’m a bit more calm, a bit more mature, but I’m still the same guy.”

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Tale of the tape

Fury v Whyte

33 Age 34

32 Fights 30

31 Wins 28

22 KOs 19

1 Draws 0

0 Losses 2

204 Rounds boxed 164

6ft 9in Height 6ft 4in

85in Reach 78in

Orthodox/Switch Stance Orthodox

18st 12lbs 13oz Weight 18st 1lb 4oz

Who is on the undercard?

The undercard will feature a number of familiar names.

Tommy Fury, younger brother to Tyson and former contestant on ITV reality TV show Love Island, is set to fight Poland’s Daniel Bocianski in a Light Heavyweight bout.

There is also another all British heavyweight fight as David Adeleye takes on Chris Healey.

The full card for the event so far is:

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte

Isaac Lowe v Nick Ball

Anthony Cacace v Jonathan Romero

David Adeleye v Chris Healey

Tommy Fury v Daniel Bocianski

Karol Itauma v Michal Ciach

Kurt Walker v TBC

Royston Barney-Smith v Jahfieus Faure

As with all boxing events, the card is subject to change.

Predictions for big fight?

Lennox Lewis, the last heavyweight to be recognised as undisputed champion, expects an intriguing “barn buster” of a fight in Saturday’s headliner, tipping either the taller, rangier and more elusive Fury to prevail on points or Whyte to cause an upset by knockout.

Lewis has been encouraged by the recent performances of Whyte (28-2, 19KOs), particularly how the Londoner avenged his defeat to Alexander Povetkin 13 months ago.

“I know Dillian Whyte’s ready; he’s strong, he throws a great hook, great jab,” Lewis said. “I’ve seen him improving over his last few fights so this is the main fight he has to be ready for.

“He really needs to step on the gears and really go after him and hit what he can hit. It’s going to be hard to box against a 6ft 9in guy.

“I boxed against a 6ft 9in guy and I know how hard it is to hit them. It takes a few rounds to get acclimatised and I think it’ll take Dillian a few rounds to get acclimatised with Tyson Fury as well.”

Former two-weight world champion David Haye is going for Whyte. He said: “I think Dillian stops Tyson Fury on his feet late doors at some stage. If that happens, you would have to go for a rematch. Possibly even a trilogy with those two.”

Trainer Dave Coldwell said: I hope it isn't a fight where Tyson is cagey and negative. As a fan I want to see them go at it. I'd like a more positive Fury to come out there to really try and put it on Dillian.

“It's an exciting match-up. For me, there's no clear favourite. Would I say Dillian is an underdog, yes I would, but I would say he's a live dog.”