They will be raising money for ‘Fire Aid UK’, which has set up a specific campaign to support Ukrainian firefighters, and has already sent out lorry-loads of

equipment and fire engines to the embattled country.

The crew will be stationed at The Cross on Linlithgow High Street to chat to members of the public about fire safety and also about working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Linlithgow Fire Crew will be donning their full firefighting kit and Breathing Apparatus and walking from 9am-5pm along the town’s High Street on Saturday (April 9), raising money to buy much-needed equipment for firefighters in Ukraine. Photo: Linlithgow Fire Crew

Locals will be able to check out the equipment used by the local community fire station, and meet their local firefighters too.

While this is happening, the crew will complete an eight-hour relay walk of the High Street.

The crew will be taking cash donations on the day, as well as donations through their justgiving campaign.

Iain Withers of Linlithgow Fire Crew said: “Like everyone, we’ve been shocked by the situation unfolding in Ukraine. We have a special understanding of the particular challenges their firefighting crews must be going through as well.

“We are acutely aware that if circumstances were different this could be us and we feel compelled to do our bit to support our fellow firefighters in Ukraine.

“We really hope people will dig deep to support this cause, as every penny will go to helping firefighters have all the equipment and safety gear they need to do their job in such challenging circumstances.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to meet our local community at The Cross on Linlithgow High Street on Saturday.”

Watch Commander Andrew McAinsh said: “It’s an admirable cause for the Linlithgow crew to get involved in.

“Our Ukrainian firefighting colleagues are literally putting themselves in harms way – fighting fires whilst risking their lives from the battles going on around them.

“Linlithgow as a town has shown great community spirit for Ukraine and I’m pleased we can do our part to raise funds for vital PPE and equipment for our colleagues.”

