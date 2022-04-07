SNP Councillor Lesley MacInnes posted a picture of the signs on Twitter and praised the staff at the bus station.

She wrote: “Some excellent work done by the team at Edinburgh Bus Station @Edinburgh_CC who have already welcomed and assisted some new arrivals from Ukraine in Scotland.

"Small, caring acts make a real difference.”

Edinburgh Airport are also taking steps to help support Ukrainian refugees arriving in Scotland. They have put Ukrainian signage in place around the airport, and have also set aside the Prayer Room for families to use as they wait for their buses.

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “Simple gestures like this at the bus station go a long way to providing a warm welcome after what has been a difficult journey for people arriving from Ukraine.

“Alongside all of the support which is in place at the airport and the welcome hub we’ve established with our partners, each route into and out of the City is welcoming refugees with open arms. Our united support and presence is needed and appreciated, and this is only going to grow in importance as more people arrive.

These signs are what Ukrainian refugees see when they first arrive at Edinburgh Bus Station. (Photo credit: Councillor Lesley Macinnes)

“While we’re supporting as many families as possible to stay in Edinburgh, a lot of people have plans to travel on to other parts of Scotland. We can all play our part in making that journey as stress-free as possible so the support of staff at the bus station and their efforts translating signs into Ukrainian is great to see.”

