After travelling from Edinburgh Airport as the ‘personal luggage allowance’ of an easyJet Captain, they are now on board a train to Ukraine’s capital city.

The bags, which were donated to Edinburgh by Falkirk Council, will be used by officials in Kyiv to erect sand barricades to preserve important historical monuments, memorials, and statues for future generations.

They will arrive in the city less than two weeks after Kyiv called on its twin city Edinburgh for help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal to the office of Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Frank Ross, soon saw 11 organisations step into action, delivering the bags less than two weeks after the request came in.

Mr Ross said: “I’m delighted we were able to answer our twin city Kyiv’s call for help so quickly and that the sandbags will soon be put to good use protecting their treasured monuments and, with that, their history.

The coordination and delivery involved in turning this around has required a real ‘can do’ attitude and a true team effort between all of the organisations involved. They each deserve great credit for their ingenuity and input.

Following an appeal to the office of Lord Provost Frank Ross, over 3,000 bags were been hauled to Edinburgh Airport to board a flight to Krakow. After travelling as the ‘personal luggage allowance’ of an easyJet Captain, they are now on their way to Kyiv by train.

“This is typical of the response since the invasion began a month ago, which has seen a characteristically caring and generous response from the people and organisations from across Edinburgh, with many coming forward with offers of help and donations.

“As people flee the war and choose to seek refuge here, our teams will continue to work around the clock to welcome families with open arms and make sure they receive the safety and support they need.”

Dorothy Reid, roads and grounds manager for Falkirk Council, said: “There’s already a massive humanitarian effort going on, however, this seemed something that was a bit different, and we were really happy to offer a hand with.

“We hope that some of the city’s historic landmarks can be protected with the sandbags and our small donation helps Kyiv and its citizens maintain its cultural identity.”

Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect the Monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was made a freeman of Edinburgh last month, joining an exclusive club which includes the Queen and Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.

Councillors in the capital unanimously awarded freedom of the city to Mr Zelensky and Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Edinburgh’s twin city Kyiv, in honour of their “leadership and heroism”.

Adam McVey, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said the authority was “standing firm in friendship with the people of Ukraine, committing to doing whatever we can to help”.

“I hope this decision demonstrates our absolute solidarity and admiration of the people of Kyiv and Ukraine, who have literally taken up arms in defence of their country against this illegal and murderous invasion by Putin’s forces, and I very much hope that, one day, they’ll be able to receive this honour in person,” he said.

The freedom of the city is Edinburgh’s most prestigious honour, and dates back more than 560 years to 1459.

The president and mayor join an exclusive club of freemen of the capital, with others including the Duke of Edinburgh, Sir Sean Connery and Nelson Mandela.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.