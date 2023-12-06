Vehicle stuck on Grassmarket stairwell near Edinburgh Castle compared to scenes from the Italian Job
and live on Freeview channel 276
Images of a small red car that became stuck on a stairwell near Edinburgh Castle last night have been causing quite a stir with locals.
The red Mitsubishi Colt was pictured lodged at the top Castle Wynd North yesterday evening before it was later removed by a recovery vehicle. Posting on X, governor of Edinburgh Castle, Alastair Bruce wrote: “Reminds me of the Italian Job car chase gone wrong!”
The social media post has since prompted a series of replies poking fun at the unusual image, with others comparing the picture to scenes from Jason Bourne, Mission Impossible and Joker. One X user wrote ‘the things people will do to get a table at Cannonball Restaurant’ with another adding ‘I realise that parking is difficult in Edinburgh, but that's getting very creative’. One wrote ‘You can’t park there Sir’ whilst another joked ‘your Uber has arrived sir’. Responding to Mr Bruce’s post one said ‘might work better as Carry On The Italian Job’.
Others remained baffled at how the small vehicle ended up in the peculiar location with one stating ‘how on earth did they manage that?’ whilst another said ‘what possess someone to even try driving down those steps?’ Images taken later show the Mitsubishi being removed by a recovery vehicle. It is unknown if anyone was injured during the incident.