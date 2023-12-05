With work getting underway last Thursday to repair the crumbling Longstone footbridge which has led to the long closure of a vital pathway between the area and Stenhouse, we’ve taken a look back at the affected area over the past few years.

It is hoped that the £40,000 works being carried out at Burnside Footbridge behind the former Longstone Inn pub will be completed before Christmas, which will lead to the re-opening of the pathway which runs alongside the Water of Leith at the back of HMP Edinburgh.