Vital Longstone path closed by crumbling bridge for four and a half years - in pictures

Vital link between Edinburgh communities has been closed for four and a half years
By Kevin Quinn
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:49 GMT
With work getting underway last Thursday to repair the crumbling Longstone footbridge which has led to the long closure of a vital pathway between the area and Stenhouse, we’ve taken a look back at the affected area over the past few years.

It is hoped that the £40,000 works being carried out at Burnside Footbridge behind the former Longstone Inn pub will be completed before Christmas, which will lead to the re-opening of the pathway which runs alongside the Water of Leith at the back of HMP Edinburgh.

1. End of the path

Houses at the area of 42 Longstone Road beside The Longstone Inn where houses were deemed unsafe in July 2019 due to them slipping into the river below after recent heavy rain, leading to the closure of the Lognstone to Stenhouse path. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

2. Into the river

This photo shows the buildings slipping into the Murray Burn below after heavy rain in the summer of 2019. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

The pathway, pictured in November last year has been closed since July 2019, due to the landslips and the crumbling Burnside Footbridge over Murray Burn off the Water of Leith, situated behind the old Longstone Inn building.

3. Closed

The pathway, pictured in November last year has been closed since July 2019, due to the landslips and the crumbling Burnside Footbridge over Murray Burn off the Water of Leith, situated behind the old Longstone Inn building. Photo: Kevin Quinn

4. Devastation

Evacuated houses at Longstone Road slipped into the Murray Burn off the Water of Leith in July 2019. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

