Alberto founded the Vittoria Group in 1970 when he opened Vittoria On The Walk with his wife Dina.

Later they also opened Vittoria on the Bridge situated on George IV Bridge.

In a post on Vittoria’s social media, they wrote: “It’s with our deepest sadness that we need to announce the passing of Vittoria Group founder Alberto Crolla Snr.

Vittoria: Iconic Edinburgh restaurant pays tribute to founder, Alberto Crolla Snr, who has passed away

“A loving husband, father, grandfather, recently great grandfather and “the Nonno” to many of the Vittoria Group staff over the years.

“Alberto sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning with all his family at his side.

“We are truly broken that we need to share this unexpected news, leaving his wife “Dina” who has been side by side for 55 years, children Tony, Ida and their partners Angela and Roberto along with his beloved 4 grandchildren (Alberto, Leandro, Paolo and Rosina) and one great grandson

“piccolo Antonio” without their leader anymore."

Alberto then passed over Vittoria to his son Tony in 1994 and recently had been taking life a little easier spending half the year in Italy and spending quality time with friends and family.

They described him as a “quiet, hard working man who only spoke when needed to, always put family first living a simple life.

"He was always known as a gentleman.

"He was a legend of the Brunswick Leith Walk area and will be missed and be in our hearts forever never forgotten. RIP.”

