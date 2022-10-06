News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

‘Voodoo dolls' in box found during Edinburgh river clean-up

Those of a nervous disposition, look away now. A box of “voodoo dolls” has been found during a clean-up operation in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 2:07 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 5:37 am

The creepy discovery was made by the Water of Leith Conservation Trust while cleaning the “river, walkway and surrounding streets” of the Capital’s old port.

The four white dolls were found in a black and red box, which has strange markings on the inside.

Sharing the spine-tingling news on Twitter, the Water of Leith Conservation Trust wrote: “Impressive haul of rubbish from the river, walkway & surrounding streets in #leith.

A box of “voodoo dolls” has been found during a clean-up operation in Edinburgh. Picture: Water of Leith Conservation Trust

Most Popular

“We collected sacks of plastic, bike, two chairs, mattress & cupboard. We even found Voodoo Dolls!”

Edinburgh, of course, has a dark and bloody history, and thousands of women and men accused of witchcraft in the 16th and 17th century were murdered.

The term Voodoo doll is used to describe an effigy into which pins are inserted.

Such practices are found in various forms in the magical traditions of many cultures around the world.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh witches: Thousands of women and men were killed after being accused of...
EdinburghTwitter