The creepy discovery was made by the Water of Leith Conservation Trust while cleaning the “river, walkway and surrounding streets” of the Capital’s old port.

The four white dolls were found in a black and red box, which has strange markings on the inside.

Sharing the spine-tingling news on Twitter, the Water of Leith Conservation Trust wrote: “Impressive haul of rubbish from the river, walkway & surrounding streets in #leith.

A box of “voodoo dolls” has been found during a clean-up operation in Edinburgh. Picture: Water of Leith Conservation Trust

“We collected sacks of plastic, bike, two chairs, mattress & cupboard. We even found Voodoo Dolls!”

Edinburgh, of course, has a dark and bloody history, and thousands of women and men accused of witchcraft in the 16th and 17th century were murdered.

The term Voodoo doll is used to describe an effigy into which pins are inserted.

Such practices are found in various forms in the magical traditions of many cultures around the world.