Walter Anderson: Body of missing 84-year-old man found in the river at Balerno
The body of a missing man has been found in the river at Balerno.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 3:35 pm
Police have confirmed the body, discovered in the river to the rear of Harlaw Road, is that of 84-year-old Walter Anderson.
His relatives have been made aware.
Mr Anderson had been suffering from Alzheimer’s.
A Police Scotland statement confirmed: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
“The media and members of the public are thanked for their support during our investigation.”