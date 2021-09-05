Walter Anderson: Body of missing 84-year-old man found in the river at Balerno

The body of a missing man has been found in the river at Balerno.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 3:35 pm

Police have confirmed the body, discovered in the river to the rear of Harlaw Road, is that of 84-year-old Walter Anderson.

His relatives have been made aware.

Mr Anderson had been suffering from Alzheimer’s.

A Police Scotland statement confirmed: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The media and members of the public are thanked for their support during our investigation.”

The body of Walter was found on Saturday night.

