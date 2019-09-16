Watch as hundreds take 'selfies' on iconic Friends sofa in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens

Hundreds of delighted fans of the US sitcom Friends queued to try out the programme's iconic sofa today as it arrived in Edinburgh as part of a 25th anniversary world tour.

The sofa transformed Princes Street Gardens into 'Central Perk' for the day to mark a quarter of a century since the popular TV show first aired.

Hundreds of Friends fans queued for a selfie on the sofa as it arrived in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens today.

With Edinburgh Castle and Ross Fountain providing the backdrop, the sofa attracted plenty of fans to the park excited to snap a picture.

The beloved sitcom, which first aired in 1994, has remained popular throughout the generations and has a group of dedicated young fans who turned up to bag a selfie.

Schoolgirl Megan Moorley, 13, from Balerno, said: “Me and my friends have watched every episode and I was so excited to come and get a picture, it was so cool getting to sit on the couch.”

Mother of two Anne Johnston, 42, from Morningside said that the event was a 'great day out' with her two boys,

She said: “The whole family loves Friends, it was a lot of fun getting to sit on the couch, my boys didn't want to wait in line but they said they’d ‘do it for their mum’.”

While waiting for their turn on the sofa excited fans discussed what character they were most like.

Megan added: “I want to be like Rachel because she is my favourite and has the best hair but I think I am more like Joey because I love food.”

While nine-year-old Allan Martin said: “I am most like Joey because ‘Joey doesn’t share food’ just like me.

Edinburgh is just one of many stops around the world for the globe-trotting couch. It will travel to Cardiff next on September 19 before ending it’s British leg of its trip the day after in London.