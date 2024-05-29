Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift fever grips Edinburgh ahead of record-breaking Murrayfield concerts

Taylor Swift fans visited Gladstone’s Land at Lawnmarket in Edinburgh to try out the new ‘Swiftie Swirl’ ice cream ahead of the pop princess’s three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium next week.

The limited edition tasty bubblegum and white chocolate treat by Equi’s Ice Cream went on sale yesterday, Tuesday, May 28, at selected shops across Scotland. With the first 30 customers at each shop who sing a few lines from their favourite Taylor track receiving a free one scoop cone or tub.

‘Swifties’ loved the new ice cream, which is served with extra sparkle with a spray of edible glitter in true Tay Tay style, with one saying it was “so nice” and “delicious”. One excited fan described it as “Taylor Swift in a cone”, while another Swiftie said it is “perfectly sweet”.

Taylor Swift fan, Abbie McDowall, tries Equi’s new limited edition Swiftie Swirl at the National Trust for Scotland’s Gladstone’s Land in Edinburgh.