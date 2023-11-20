Over 300 people, many dressed head to toe in elf costumes, took part in the annual one-mile ‘Elf Toddle Walk’ to raise money for the children’s charity CHAS at the Centre in Livingston yesterday, Sunday, November 19.
Following the success of the inaugural event last year, the Christmas celebration was attended by hundreds of little toddlers who embarked on a one-mile walk around the West Lothian shopping centre, which was two laps, joined by acrobatic elves and Christmas characters including a snowman and a reindeer.
1. In the picture
Hundreds attended the annual event, where Livingston Women’s FC footballers joined in the fun and carried out a light warm up for the toddlers. And to help get them on their way, Go Radio, who provided the festive tunes on the day, led a Jingle Bells sing-along before the countdown took place and starting whistle was blown. Photo: Greg Macvean
2. Christmas dash
The Elf Toddle Walk getting underway at the Centre in Livingston on Sunday, November 19. Photo: Greg Macvean
3. Medal
On completion of the walk, all children received a commemorative wooden keepsake medal and chocolate coins, presented by the management team at The Centre, Livingston who were joined at the event by an Elf character. Photo: Greg Macvean
4. Hand in hand
The elf toddle walkers were also given extra encouragement and entertained half-way round by 50 singers from the Singergie Choir. Photo: Greg Macvean