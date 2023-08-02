News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crash: 60-year-old motorcyclist taken to hospital following Newton crash on A904 at Hopetoun Garden Centre junction

West Lothian crash at the weekend
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 09:52 BST

A 60-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following a crash on the A904 at Newton at the weekend.

The incident involving a black Toyota and a white and red MV Agusta motorbike happened at 1 pm on Sunday, July 30. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were uninjured.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the crash in Newton. Police Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick of the Road Policing Unit said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to any pedal cyclists in the area to come forward. The road re-opened around 2.50 pm, same date, and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.”

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1768 of 30 July, 2023.”