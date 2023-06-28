Many people like the idea of scattering the ashes of their loved ones at the stadium of their beloved football team, while others pick somewhere that holds special memories, such as at sea or at the beach. Now, West Lothian Crematorium is offering a final journey that is truly out of this world – scattering ashes in space.

As part of Westerleigh Group, which has entered into a new partnership with Aura Flights, the crematorium located within Coulson Wood in Livingston can now offer two new options for the cremated remains of their loved ones.

The ‘Memorial Launch’ service involves ashes being placed inside a ‘scatter vessel’ which is fitted to a space-capable biodegradable balloon filled with renewable hydrogen gas. The ashes are released in a gentle cascade around 100,000 feet above the earth and spend the next three-to-six months orbiting the globe until they re-enter the atmosphere, where they seed the formation of clouds and fall back to earth as raindrops and snowflakes all over the world.

West Lothian Crematorium is offering a final journey that is truly out of this world – scattering ashes in space. Photo: West Lothian Crematorium

The ascent and release are captured on video to create a treasured memorial for families of the event.

The Voyager package involves a ceremonial portion of a loved one’s ashes to travel into space, to the same height as the scattering launch, before being returned to their families on Earth in a premium miniature urn.

Carole Rae, manager of West Lothian Crematorium, said: “We are always looking to expand the range of memorial options available to the bereaved in order to give them the widest possible choice and help them to create uniquely personal memorials for their loved ones. Aura Flights offer something that is truly out of this world.

“For centuries, man has looked up at the stars and dreamed of going into space; while few of us ever get to do this during our lifetimes, there is now the option to travel into space for your final journey.

“Within days of the ashes being scattered, families will receive a personalised memorial video showing their loved one’s final journey among the stars.”