Mischievous pup Benji grabbed the ducks from a bag while no-one was looking then proceeded to wolf them all down

A five-year-old Labrador was rushed to an Edinburgh vet for emergency care after swallowing eight rubber ducks.

Livingston Labrador Benji, discovered the ducks after sneaking into the garage when his owner Sandra McCreadie was looking out his paddling pool on a warm summer afternoon. It would not be until the evening walk however that Sandra realised there was something wrong with her food craving canine.

Sandra said: “He was eating a lot of grass then he was quite badly sick and brought up a slightly chewed duck in the process. When we got home, he was sick twice more, and the second time he brought up four ducks.

Five-year-old Benji has to receive emergency care at Vets Now care after wolfing down right rubber ducks. Vets Now clinics and hospitals are open through the night, seven-days-a-week to treat any pet emergencies that may occur

“The next day he brought up another two, but he was still eating, drinking, and going to the toilet as normal. Then about 6.30pm he was sick all over the living room and I could just tell there was something more seriously wrong. So, I got in touch with Vets Now and they arranged for me to bring him in straight away.”

Despite Benji managing to clear seven of the ducks from his tummy by being sick, the eighth had remained lodged solid in his stomach – requiring an emergency operation. The tricky procedure was made even more difficult because of similar surgery which Benji underwent 18 months previously after he swallowed a squeaker from a dog toy.

But fortunately for Benji and Sandra, the operation at Vets Now’s seven-days-a-week clinic in Edinburgh was a success and after two days of recuperation, the food-obsessed pooch was able to go home. Sandra said: “I realise a dog eating eight rubber ducks does sound quite comical – but it was honestly no laughing matter at the time. It was actually really, really serious and I was very worried that Benji might not make it, especially given the surgery he’d had before.”

Sandra added: “But the team at Vets Now were brilliant with him – and after a day or so back at home he was back to his usual self as though nothing had ever happened.”

Vets Now’s vet surgeon Fiona Selby said Benji’s rubber duck snack ‘was potentially life threatening’ and added: “He was at serious risk of the duck perforating his bowel.” Fiona said: “It could have led to multi-organ failure caused by sepsis from the contents of his gut being released into the abdomen. He was in surgery for nearly an hour, which shows how serious it was.”

But the experienced vet added: “I have to say, in my ten years qualified I’ve frequently seen cases of pets eating unusual or strange objects - but I can honestly say I have never had a case of a rubber duck before!”

Sandra said: “Benji really is quite something. He’s just a riot and is definitely a one-off. My other dog Buster is a Labrador who is four years older than Benji – he has never had any mishaps and is always perfectly behaved. So, I don’t know where Benji gets it from.”

Sandra said she was extremely grateful to the staff at Vets Now and has now warned other dog owners of the life threatening dangers some children’s toys can pose. She said: “A lot of people with young kids will have rubber ducks as bath toys and I’m really keen to let other dog owners know that their pet could easily eat one of them and end up in the same position as Benji - and I really wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone else.”