Police are asking the public for help in tracing a man missing from West Lothian after extensive enquiries failed to locate him.

Christopher Donald, 33, from Fauldhouse, was last seen ten days ago on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Kilmarnock. No-one has heard from him since Sunday, June 11, and he was reported missing to the police on Tuesday, June 13. When last seen Mr Donald was wearing a grey polo shirt with a grey soft shell jacket on top with the company logo Greener Home Energy Warehouse.

He also has access to a works van, a white Ford Transit, registration number HT 22 NVE. Officers are checking a potential sighting of the vehicle in Hamilton and surrounding areas of Lanarkshire. Police said extensive enquiries had been carried out, but attempts to locate him have so far proved unsuccessful. Officers are continuing to speak to his family and friends. And relevant CCTV footage is being reviewed for any additional information on where Mr Donald might have gone.

