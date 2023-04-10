A West Lothian man has ditched his career as a plumber to take up DJing full-time after signing to the record label behind the likes of Sam Smith and Disclosure. Christian Rogers says his dream has come true as he is set to play the main stage at FLY Open Air Festival in South Queensferry this May.

He said: “I was until only recently working full-time as a plumber. That was until my latest track ‘Give Me Your Love (Baby)’ went slightly viral! So, I made the bold decision last month to pack away my tools and focus on DJing full-time. I can’t wait to join the team at FLY and play Hopetoun House next month. It’s a dream come true.”

The 23-year-old from Bathgate turned his hand to DJing when he was given his first decks for his 15th birthday and started gigging when he was just 18-years-old. Now, his latest single ‘Give Me Your Love (Baby)’ has taken over the Soundcloud charts and has had nearly 1.6 million streams. Christian is the latest in a string of forward-thinking dance acts that are pushing Scotland’s reputation for creating dance music superstars such as Calvin Harris, Ewan McVicar & LF System.The two-day outdoor club event – scheduled for May 20 and 21 – will be celebrating its 10th edition and will take place in the grounds of Hopetoun House in South Queensferry.

Christian Rogers pictured at Hopetoun House where he will be headlining the Fly Open Air Festival which takes place on 20th and 21st May 2023 (Photo by Greg Macvean)

Tom Ketley, FLY Festival founder, said: “Christian was set to play on one of our smaller stages but with all of his success in the last few months we just had to bump him up to the main stage. He’s insanely talented and a great young talent for Scotland. At FLY we are all about giving homegrown DJs a platform, so I’m excited to see half of West Lothian down to see the man of the moment!”

‘Give Me Your Love (Baby)’ by Christian Rogers is available to stream/download on all major music platforms now.

